Bank of Hawaii Has $3.29 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

