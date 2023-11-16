Bank of Hawaii Purchases 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $650.35. The stock had a trading volume of 281,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,594. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $659.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

