Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,873 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
