Bank of Hawaii Sells 459 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.59. 56,564,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,675,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.68. The company has a market cap of $752.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

