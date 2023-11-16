Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $290.62. 867,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

