Beck Bode LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 35,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

