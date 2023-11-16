Beck Bode LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,983 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.