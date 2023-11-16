Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,826. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

