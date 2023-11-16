BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

BeWhere Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.