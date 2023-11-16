BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37.
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
