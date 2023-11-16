BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.35

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 3275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$98.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.3662037 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

