Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.71 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.41 or 0.00043106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $269.94 million and $8.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

