BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MUA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 187,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

