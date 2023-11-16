BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 441,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,532. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.