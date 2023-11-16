BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 441,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,532. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

