BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,835. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

