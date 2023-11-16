BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

