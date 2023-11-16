BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MYD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 207,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,345. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

