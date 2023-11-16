BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.