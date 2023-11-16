BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 114,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $277,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.