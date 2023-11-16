BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

