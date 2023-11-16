BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 101,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,768. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

