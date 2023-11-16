BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MQT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 101,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,768. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

