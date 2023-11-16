BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 314,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,935. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.