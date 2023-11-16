Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.16

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.16 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 136726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $223,372.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.



Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

