Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Booking worth $191,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,560. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,002.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,885.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

