Boston Partners Invests $529.10 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,783,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,103,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.35% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 2,089,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,812. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

