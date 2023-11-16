Boston Partners Sells 11,009 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $665,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 808,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

