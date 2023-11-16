Bowie Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.24. 4,259,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

