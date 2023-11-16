Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 27,268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $599.21. 695,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

