Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.