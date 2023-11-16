Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Insider Oliver Green Purchases 2,250,000 Shares

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Green acquired 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,262.19).

Brave Bison Group Stock Down 3.2 %

LON:BBSN traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.82 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.26. Brave Bison Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

