BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

BSRTF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 46,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

