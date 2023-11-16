Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 91,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 267,739 shares.The stock last traded at $62.33 and had previously closed at $62.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

