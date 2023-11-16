Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Up 14.3%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 492,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 279,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

