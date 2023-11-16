Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,496,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 3,943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,322. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
