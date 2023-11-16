Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,496,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 3,943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,322. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

