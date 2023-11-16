Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

