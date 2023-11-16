CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 637,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 85,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About CardioComm Solutions



CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

See Also

