CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IGR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
