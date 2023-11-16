CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IGR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

