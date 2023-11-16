Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.5 %

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

