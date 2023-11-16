Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 26,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 604,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Centogene Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Centogene

(Get Free Report)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.