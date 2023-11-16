Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chariot in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.
