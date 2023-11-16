China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,035,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 1,159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.90.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

