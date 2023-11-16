Christopher Kyle Ritchie Sells 20,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00.

CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52.

SIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

