Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $20.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

