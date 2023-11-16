Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.45

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 64830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

