CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

CITIC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

