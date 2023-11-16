Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 8,044,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,558,260. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.