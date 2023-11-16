Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 653.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 76,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $519.61. 291,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.98. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.