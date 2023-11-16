Clarius Group LLC Has $860,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.54. 235,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,248. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $274.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.