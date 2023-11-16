Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.93).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 42 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 747 ($9.17). 293,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,371. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 721.83 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,139 ($13.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 822.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 868.33.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.22), for a total value of £160,301.44 ($196,857.96). 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

